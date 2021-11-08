Chennai Floods: City Armed Reserve Team Rescues 9-Month Pregnant Woman Stranded Inside House

Amidst the overnight rain that flipped the normalcy in Chennai, the City Armed Reserve personnel rescued a nine-month pregnant woman stranded inside a house due to heavy water-logging in the Velachery area of Chennai.

28-year-old Jayanthi, an advocate by profession, has been living on the first floor of an apartment in the AGS Colony of the Chokkalingam Nagar area in Velachery. Owing to heavy downpours, water has been logged for more than three feet inside and around the houses in the area.

However, on November 7, Jayanthi was safely rescued by the City Armed Reserve personnel and has been handed over to her relatives. More than 50 people who were unable to leave their homes in and around the area were rescued as well and sent to relief centres.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Heavy Rains, Waterlogging Wreck Havoc in Chennai, Power Supply Cut in Several Areas

According to the Met department, heavy rains are forecast in various districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai due to atmospheric mantle circulation. Moreover, due to the continuous heavy rains in the state’s capital, roads are flooded with rainwater taking normal life into pathetic condition. Residential areas in Chennai are water-logged making it impossible for evacuation. Rescue operations are still underway.

A total of 13 disaster relief teams have been set up in Chennai on the orders of Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to protect the public from rain incidents caused by the northeast monsoon. The relief team consists of 10 armed guards with experience in swimming and flood relief operations. The team is now visiting flood-hit areas to carry out other activities such as removing rainwater and rescuing civilians trapped in the floods.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.