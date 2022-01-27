Chennai Man Arrested for Duping Rs 2 Lakh, Jewellery from Woman After Befriending Her on Facebook

Suman, a 23-year-old man, has been arrested for stealing jewels and money from Pavithra, his ‘Facebook’ friend in Chennai.

Suman from Tiruvannamalai district befriended a woman named Pavithra from Chennai two years ago, who has been working as a nurse at a private clinic. On January 12, Pavithra’s husband, along with Pavithra, lodged a police complaint that Rs 2 lakh and 21 sovereigns of gold have been missing from his home.

During the police investigation, the husband was shocked to learn about his wife’s illegal relationship with a 23-year-old man, when he was out for work. It was also revealed that Suman frequently visited Pavithra’s home when her husband was away. At the time when visiting Pavithra’s home, without the woman’s knowledge, Suman used to have an eye on places where gold jewels and money were kept.

Recently, when Suman came to Pavithra’s home, he swindled 21 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 2 lakh and with that money, the man brought a car. After Suman was nabbed with the help of the neighbour’s CCTV camera, cops got a confession from him and they seized the car from Suman and rescued the stolen gold jewellery. Subsequently, Suman has been arrested by the police.

In a similar incident, the Chennai cops used a WhatsApp group to sketch the burglars who had stolen 365 grams of gold jewellery from a jewellery maker in Chennai’s Vepery and resulted in nabbing them. Mahipal, after lodging a police complaint, approached the Association of Jewelers and Pawnbrokers in Chennai and posted information about the lost jewellery with photos through their WhatsApp group if they come for selling it.

