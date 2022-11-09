Chennai Man Sets Wife Ablaze After Argument Over Biryani, Suffers Burn Injuries After She Clasps Him

A 75-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai set his wife ablaze after an argument over a Biryani. The woman, who was admitted to the hospital with 50 per cent burns succumbed to her injuries while her husband is in ICU. The incident took place on November 7 in the Ayanavaram area.

According to police, retired India Railways official Karunakaran and his 65-year-old wife Padmavathi resided at the third street of Ayanavaram Tagore Nagar in the neighborhood of Chennai. The couple had two sons and two daughters. The couple was living alone in their home. The loneliness reportedly left the old couple struggling with mental illness.

Karunakaran had biryani that he had brought home in the late evening of November 7. The duo got into a heated altercation after his wife requested biryani for her. Later, in a fit of rage, he set his wife ablaze by taking kerosene from the house and pouring it on her. With her body on fire, Padmavathi screamed and hugged her husband Karunakaran, which caused both to suffer 50 per cent burn injuries, as per the police report.

Hearing the screams of the two, the neighbours broke into the house, doused the fire and took them to a government hospital. The next day, Padmavathi succumbed to her injuries, while her husband is being treated at the hospital.

