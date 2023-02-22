Mild Tremors Felt in Chennai, No Official Confirmation of Earthquake Yet

Reports have surfaced that mild tremors were felt in Chennai on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents of several buildings in Anna Salai and Whites Road.

Ongoing metro construction work may have caused the tremors, as per some reports. However, metro officials denied the claim and said that no work was being done currently to trigger tremors or an earthquake.

Furthermore, the National Seismological Center’s records show that Chennai did not reportedly experience an earthquake.

The head of the South Zone of the Meteorological Research Center, Balachandran said, “the National Seismological Observatory in Delhi has been informed that there has been an earthquake in Chennai. Such data has not yet been made available by the Centre,’ he said.

