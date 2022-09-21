Chennai Muslim Couple Donates Rs 1.02 Crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Expressing their ardent devotion towards Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, a Muslim couple Abdul Ghani and Subeena Bhanu from Chennai donated Rs. 1.02 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday.

They handed over a demand draft (DD) to the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, and requested the EO to spend Rs. 87 lakh for the newly-constructed Sri Padmavati Rest House to procure utensils and furniture and Rs 15 lakh towards the SV Annadanam Prasadam Trust.

They visited Tirumala along with their children and performed puja to a sacred tree called ‘Lakshmi Tree’ in the area of Sankumitta Cottages by following the prescribed traditions and customs with utmost devotion.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani had also recently made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the TTD to spend the said amount on various programmes implemented by the TTD recently. He had handed over a demand draft to the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula mandapam in Tirumala.

Meanwhile, the TTD has launched a mobile app ‘Tirumala Darshini’ to help the devotees to visit as many as 40 places in and around the sacred shrine hill. One can find out the directions to luggage and mobile deposit centres, cottages, guest houses, Vaikuntam Queue Complex, mada streets laddu counters, hospitals, police stations and so on.

