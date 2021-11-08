Chennai, Other Parts of Tamil Nadu to Continue Receiving Heavy Rain for Next 48 Hours: IMD

Heavy rain will continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours as the cyclonic circulation extends from southern Bay of Bengal to the coast of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, Chennai recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Low-pressure area to be formed on November 9 in southeast of Bay of Bengal will form depression towards the northwest and north Tamil Nadu coast on November 11 morning, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD.

“So on 10th & 11th, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. It’ll decrease on the 12th when this low-pressure area travels towards the west. The fishermen are advised to return by 9th," Mohapatra added.

Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Delta districts and one or two places in Karaikal will receive heavy to extreme heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Rains left Chennai streets waterlogged while traffic was diverted from arterial roads to pump out water. Three subways — Vyasarpadi, Ganeshpuram and Madley Subway — have been shut due to waterlogging.

Electricity has also been cut off in some parts of Chennai due to safety reasons. “There are about 44,50,000 power connections within the Chennai power distribution circle, of which only 12,297 have been cut off due to security concerns…" state power minister V Senthil Balaji tweeted.

Till 8.30 am on Monday, Perambur in Chennai district recorded 14 cm of rainfall while Cheyyur and Maduranthagam of Chengalpattu district recorded 13 cm each. Chennai’s Thondaiyarpet recorded 10 cm of rain while Ayyanavaram, Chennai Collectorate and Gummidipoondi recorded 9 cm each.

Districts like Chennai, Thiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Trichy, Sivaganga, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari will receive heavy rain with lightning and moderate rain with thundershowers are expected in other districts and parts of Puducherry.

On November 9, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore districts will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Delta districts and several places in Puducherry and Karaikal will receive thundershowers and other districts will experience moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin distributed relief material and food to the needy in Royapuram and harbour areas of rain-affected Chennai city on Monday.

Two teams of 44 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deputed in Madurai district in view of heavy rainfall alert.

