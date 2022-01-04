Chennai Railway Clerk Stages Kidnapping Drama to Pay Off Online Gambling Debt

To pay off his debts from online gambling, a railway booking clerk and his wife on Monday staged a kidnapping drama and stole Rs1.32 lakh from the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station ticket counter in Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The duo has been arrested.

On January 3, at 4.30 am, some passengers were waiting in a queue at the railway station ticket counter. After a long wait, the passengers asked the railway police, who were on security duty, to check. The railway police broke the lock open and found the clerk, Teekaram, 28, gagged and leaning on the window with his hands and feet tied to the window rods.

Originally from Rajasthan, Teekaram, who has been working as a booking clerk at the Southern Railways for the past four years, said three masked mysterious men blocked him at gunpoint and tied him to the window, while they robbed Rs1.32 lakh from the ticket counter. One of them threatened to shoot him, Teekaram told police.

A sniffer dog was brought to the scene and police registered a case. In the absence of CCTV cameras at the ticket counter and entrance area of the railway station, the railway police checked the CCTV coverage in the vicinity. Unable to find evidence, police interrogated Teekaram and his wife Saraswathi and they confessed to having committed the crime.

