Chennai Rains: More Downpour Tomorrow, MET Raises Flood Alert; Schools Shut | 10 Points

Even as heavy rains lashed Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and likely formation of a low pressure area around November 9. Authorities ordered schools and colleges in four districts to stay shut for the next two days. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to people, who had travelled to their native place from Chennai to celebrate Deepavali, to postpone their travel to the state capital by three days in view of the incessant rains.

Here are the top 10 points on Chennai rains:

The Met department has predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph to likely prevail over South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast. It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow and warned of another spell of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CM Stalin on Sunday declared two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Chennai recorded the highest amount of 134.29 mm rainfall. The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 160 relief camps in the city and senior officials have been nominated to oversee rain relief work.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been despatched to Madurai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur to assist in rescue work while SDRF teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

The state water resources authorities issued a flood alert in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur and advised the district collectors to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

CM Stalin said the rain received in the state was 334.64 mm between October 1 and November 7, which was 44 per cent more than the normal rainfall received during the season.

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall, and 5,106 relief camps have been set up in the districts, he noted.Directing authorities to ‘swiftly’ engage in relief work, Stalin asked the officials of local administration, revenue and public welfare departments to take steps to ensure that there was no water logging and evacuate people living in low lying areas.

The heavy rain has hit road and rail services. Although a few flights were delayed, there was no major disruption in air services.

A 24-hr toll free number- 1070, has been set up to receive rain related complaints in Chennai.

