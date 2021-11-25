Chennai Residents Gear Up for Another Round of Downpours

No respite seems likely from Chennai residents as after a spell of heavy rains and inundations, the possibility of another round of showers looms large. The Weather Department has predicted that city will experience moderate rains on Thursday and these will turn into heavy downpours on Saturday and Sunday.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the fishermen not to venture into sea as squally winds are likely till November 28. Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday and Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and Karaikkal may also experience heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department has also said that heavy rains may commence from south Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night onwards and may continue through the end of the month.

The IMD, in a statement, said that low pressure will form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and this weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and the south Tamil Nadu coast.

It also said that a trough runs from the weather system to south Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric level and will lead to the rains covering the entire Tamil Nadu.

Talking to IANS, Chennai businessman Ekamabaranathan said: “The water has just withdrawn from T-Nagar area after days of inundation and another bout of rains means misery will be manifold. The drains are not properly cleaned and all the tall talks of the politicians and bureaucrats do not help as we are suffering from rains and waterlogging mixed with dirty water from sewage."

