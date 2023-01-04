Chennai Techie, on Bike, Run Over by Truck. Her Firm Blames 'Bad Roads', Cops Say Wasn't Wearing Helmet

A 22-year-old software engineer was run over by a truck near Chennai’s Maduravoyal after she lost control of her two-wheeler. The deceased allegedly fit a pothole and fell, following which a truck behind her ran over her, killing the woman on the spot.

The accident occurred around 7:20 am on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as S Shobana, a resident of Porur. She was employed with a private firm in Guduvanchery. Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, blamed Chennai’s bad roads for the accident.

“One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho," he tweeted.

According to reports, Shobana was riding along the service road in Maduravoyal when her bike hit a pothole. Both the deceased and her brother, Harish, whom she was going to drop at the school, fell off the two-wheeler.

Reports quoted police as saying that a truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The boy escaped with injuries.

On information, Poonamallee Traffic investigation wing rushed to the scene and moved Shobana’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Her brother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Both of them were not wearing helmets, police said, adding that the truck driver has been detained. After the accident, authorities filled the damaged portions on the road.

Police arrested the truck driver, B Mohan, on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in custody. After the accident, authorities filled the damaged portions on the road.

The incident comes days after a gruesome case in Delhi on New Year’s morning shocked India. A 20-year-old woman, Anjali Singh, was dragged for 13 km under a car after she fell off her scooty on being hit by the four-wheeler. Anjali’s leg had got stuck in the axle.

The five men in the car, who are under arrest, have told the police that they had panicked after hitting the scooty and had no idea that the woman was stuck in the undercarriage. They said they were drunk, having polished off two bottles of alcohol on way back from Haryana’s Murthal. Also, the music in the car was loud and they heard nothing, they claimed.

