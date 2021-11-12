Chennai Woman Cop Who Carried Sick Man on Shoulder Gets Award from CM Stalin

T Rajeshwari, an inspector with the Tamil Nadu police who won praise after video emerged of her rescuing an unconscious man from the Chennai flood, on Friday received a ‘certificate of appreciation’ from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a 2-minute clip that has now gone viral on social media, Rajeshwari, can be seen and walking swiftly, braving the strong winds and heavy rain, to save the man’s life. She then rushes to catch an auto, puts the man into the vehicle and asks another man to take him to the hospital.

Advertisement

The man allegedly got injured and fell unconscious when a tree branch fell on him. The man, identified as Udhayakumar, 28, underwent treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

During her tenure, Rajeshwari has reportedly cracked several cases of women trafficking and sexual harassment against women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.