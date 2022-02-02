Chennai's 'Camera Thief', Who Stole from 20 Weddings, Caught After 6 Yrs, Items Worth Rs 15L Seized

Thanks to social media, a camera thief, who has been stealing expensive cameras from wedding ceremonies in Chennai for the past six years, has been arrested.

On January 7, a wedding was held at the Ambedkar Wedding Hall in the ICF area of Chennai. Ashwin, who videotaped the event, later found that valuables worth Rs 4 lakh, including a camera and lens, had gone missing. Using the CCTV camera recordings of the wedding hall, he identified the thief and approached the police.

Incidentally, a camera worth Rs 3 lakh of Ashwin’s friend Dileep, too, was stolen from a wedding ceremony in 2017. A complaint was lodged at the same police station then. Ashwin and Dileep confirmed the identity of the thief and posted the CCTV grab on social media. Seeing this, the videographers, who had videotaped the events, also released evidence nailing the same man.

Following this, a team of videographers and photographers met the police. Footage from the CCTV cameras on the way to the venue revealed that the man had parked his bicycle near Villivakkam railway station in Chennai and took a bus to the wedding halls in different areas. The special force arrested 51-year-old Samsuddin, after he went to fetch his bicycle from Villivakkam railway station and the team followed the man through CCTV cameras on the way to his home in Kolathur.

Police said Samsuddin was initially a fruit trader and he first stole a camera from a wedding in Mylapore in 2016. He sold it for Rs 50,000 through his friend in Burma Bazaar. He has stolen cameras and valuables from more than 20 events in Mylapore, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Villivakkam, Kolathur and Ambattur in Chennai, said police.

Police have recovered valuables worth Rs 15 lakh from the accused. Police have launched a search for the dealer from Burma Bazaar, who bought the stolen items from Samsuddin.

