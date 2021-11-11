Chhath Puja 2021: India Concludes Festivities But Delhi Sees 'Bengaluru of 2018'. Courtesy, Yamuna Froth

A large number of devotees made offerings to Sun God, while standing in knee-deep, foam-filled Yamuna river near Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on last day of Chhath pooja. The Delhi government workers have been spraying water, using boats and trying to makeshift barricade on the river to “scatter" the toxic foam that has developed over the water.

The four-day Chhath Puja, which began earlier this week, concluded on Thursday with the devotees offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun and breaking their fast. The festivities become a major centre of politics every year as parties try to woo the ‘Purvanchalis‘ — the natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — who dominate around 33.5 per cent of the 14 million population in the national capital.

On Wednesday, a throng of devotees was led in their worship by BJP leaders, including party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma, while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told the ‘Purvanchalis’ that there were many hurdles in the celebration of Chhath, “but we overcame all the obstacles with the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya“.

Besides the usual politics over the festivities, the toxic foam in Yamuna has been in spotlight this time, reminding people of Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake that is infamous for its pollution.

A Delhi government official said that a total of 15 boats were deployed, to “beat the foam with sticks" and disperse it. Boats were also deployed in the river on Tuesday and this had helped to “break up" the foam particles, allowing them to dissolve into water, a senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. A total of 30 to 40 people were deployed with the boats on Wednesday, the report stated quoting sources.

“We’re aware that long term measures need to be implemented. But the optics associated with Chhath puja and the river meant that we had to resort to such things," the government official was quoted.

In 2018, giant chunks of smelly, white froth — that looked like cotton — were seen being carried up in the air and spread across the busy road near Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake. The toxic froth in Bellandur and the other lakes of Bengaluru has persisted for at least two decades and has become a regular phenomenon of sorts whenever it rains heavily. Three others lakes — Yemalur, Varthur and Byramangala lake - also saw heavy frothing. Chemicals and pollutants had the lakes frothing for decades but made international headlines when the lakes started breathing fire and smoke too in the recent years.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the Kejriwal government banned Chhath at Yamuna bank to cover up its failure to clean the river despite its seven years’ rule. On the other hand, the Delhi government set up a Covid vaccination camp for devotees near a Chhath puja ghat in Gavdi locality of Bhajanpura. “The camp has been organized for those have not taken the vaccine or whose second dose is due. Around 8,000 people are offering prayers here," SDM Sharat Kumar said.

People across India, including Mumbai, were seen performing rituals on the last day of festivities.

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai earlier this week blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna river and said leaders of the saffron party in Delhi should seek answers from the neighbouring state.

