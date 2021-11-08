Chhath Puja 2021: The Dos and Don'ts to Get You Wishes Fulfilled

The four-day-long Hindu festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated with gusto on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 10.

Chhath Puja starts two days before Chaturthi Tithi with Nahay Khay, then on Panchami Lohanda and Kharna. After that, Chhath Puja is performed on Shashthi Tithi during which Arghya is offered to Surya — the Sun God.

After offering arghya on the first day to the Sun God, women consume prasad and fast for continuous 36 hours without even consuming a drop of water. On the third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, the women who observe fast wear new clothes and go to nearby rivers or ponds to offer arghya to the setting sun and the fast continues for the entire night of the third day.

As per the stated rules of the Chhath Puja, during the 4 days of the fast, consuming onion and garlic is considered taboo. Proper cleanliness has to be taken care of a lot during the four days. Therefore, nothing should be touched without cleanliness. Women who observe this fast do not sleep on the bed or cot during these days but on the ground.

Advertisement

Offering arghya to the Sun God is considered very important. Therefore, silver, steel, plastic utensils should never be used for worship. One should not eat anything while preparing the prasad. The place where you are making prasad should be cleaned properly. Always wear clean and washed clothes at the time of worship.

If you have kept a fast, do not consume water or anything else without offering arghya to the sun.

During Chhath fast, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food. One should not consume fruits before or during worshipping god. Fruits can be consumed after the puja is over.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.