Chhath Puja 2022 Updates: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Commuters; Dry Day in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja celebrations have begun for crores of devotees across the country, who will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi noted that the Chhath festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, and prayed for an illustrious life of countrymen.

Chhath Puja begins on the sixth day of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Women observe day-long fasts from sunrise to sunset, not consuming food or drinking even a drop of water for the well-being of their children.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greeting to devotees celebrating Chhath. In a tweet, he said. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Chhath Puja, the great festival of sun worship. May Chhath Maiyya bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity and health."

The four-day festival will begin with the Nahai Khai ritual on Friday and conclude with the offering of Argha to Sun God on Monday morning. The main rituals at the water bodies will take place on the evening of October 30 and the following morning.

Every year, a large number of devotees gather at water bodies across the state such as ponds, rivers, reservoirs and lakes across Jharkhand to worship the rising and setting sun.

To avoid any law and order situation, administrations in some states have issued SOPs and advisories for devotees.

Mumbai

Anticipating lakhs of devotees to congregate at Juhu beach to perform Chhath Puja, the Mumbai traffic police issued an advisory for parking restrictions. It also cautioned motorists of slow-moving traffic from Sunday till Monday morning.

In a statement, Mumbai traffic police said Chhath Puja Mahotsav will be celebrated from 10 am on Sunday to 11 am on Monday, where four to five lakh devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu Chowpaty.

“There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movement of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers on the Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, V M Road and Birla Lane. Hence, traffic will be slow on the above-mentioned roads during these hours. Therefore, people are requested to use S V Road and the western express highway as alternative routes to avoid delay," it said. Advertisement The police added that there will be no parking zone on both sides of Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Birla Lane and V M Road. Delhi Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his nod to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna. In a first, Saxena declared Chhath on Sunday as a dry day ensuring that all the liquor shops in the city remain closed on the festival. Advertisement He also wrote a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday. The Delhi government has made preparations for Chhath Puja at 1,100 sites. Jharkhand Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Wednesday inspected the administrative preparations at Chhath ghats, checking cleanliness, safety measures and other facilities for the festivals, at Kanke Dam and Hatniya pond in Ranchi. Soren directed the officials concerned to ensure barricading of vulnerable ponds to avoid any untoward incident. He also asked them to ensure cleanliness at the ghats. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said the water level in ponds and other water bodies is a bit higher this year. “We are barricading vulnerable water bodies and marking the danger zones. Cleanliness and proper power supply at Chhath ghats have been ensured," he said.

