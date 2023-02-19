Home » News » India » Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes Says his Courage, Emphasis on Good Governance Inspires Us

Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes Says his Courage, Emphasis on Good Governance Inspires Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years
The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years (File Photo: pmindia.gov.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

“I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.

He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

first published: February 19, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 11:48 IST
