Chhattisgarh: 11 People Killed in Pickup Van-truck Collision

Eleven people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said on Friday.
A dozen others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under Bhatapara police station area on Balodabazar-Bhatapara road late Thursday night, police said.
The victims, natives of Khilora village in Simga area, were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni area, a police official said.
After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.
