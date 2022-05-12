Chhattisgarh: 2 Pilots Dead After Helicopter Crashes Near Raipur Airport; CM Baghel Condoles Deaths

Two pilots died after a helicopter crashed near Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh on Thursday night. As per the information, the pilots were on a state government chopper, VT-CHG, which crashed at around 9.10 pm away from the runway but near the taxiway at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport.

Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava, who were on a flying practice, received grievous injuries in the crash and were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal.

Following the crash, images of the mangled chopper emerged indicating the intensity of the fall.

Advertisement

The ill-fated helicopter was on a routine training sortie when the incident happened. Initial indications suggested that a technical glitch was the cause of the crash. A detailed technical investigation at the behest of DGCA and the state government will be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause, according to a state government release.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the deaths of the two pilots and further ordered officials concerned to provide immediate relief to the deceased’s families.

“Just got the sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief," the CM wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.