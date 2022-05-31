Chhattisgarh: CKS Chief Held for Derogatory Comments About Jain Monks

The police have arrested the chief of Chhattisgarhiya Kranti Sena (CKS), an organisation for domiciles of the state, for allegedly making derogatory comments about monks of the Jain community during a recent event in Balod district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Balod police nabbed the outfit’s president Amit Baghel from Surguja district on Monday and brought him here this morning, said Pragya Meshram, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Balod.

Baghel was produced in a local court and has been sent to judicial remand, she said. Baghel had allegedly made derogatory comments about monks of the Jain community during a protest staged by the outfit in Balod on May 25, following which an offence was registered against him under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

A search was launched and the CKS chief was apprehended in Ambikapur on Monday night, she added. Baghel was in Surguja on Monday to take part in the ongoing protest against the clearance for coal mining in biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Arand area.

According to CKS members, the organisation was formed with an aim to promote regional identity and protect the interest of the people of Chhattisgarh.

