Chhattisgarh Devotee Dies After Falling Unconscious Inside Puri Jagannath Temple

A devotee from Chhattisgarh died after falling unconscious inside the Puri Jagannath temple complex in Puri on Sunday.

72-year-old deceased, identified as YG Murti, had come for the darshan of the sibling deities at the Puri Srimandir along with his family members.

As per reports, Murti collapsed on his way to Bimala temple and was later declared dead by doctors at Puri hospital.

“We had come to the temple at around 10 am. We do not know anything much as his health condition was good. But he collapsed inside the temple complex," a family member of the deceased said.

Murti was immediately rushed to the Puri hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

