Jashpur: Horrifying Video Shows Speeding Car Mowing Down Devotees in C'garh, 4 Dead

Four people have died after twenty persons at a Durga idol immersion procession were run over by a speeding SUV in Pathalgaon in Jashpur, Chattishgarh. The two occupants of the car have been arrested and all injured have been admitted to a Civil Hospital.

A massive quantity of marijuana was found in the car that ran over the victims, sources told News18.

The accused have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, and are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI quoted the Jashpur SP Office as saying. Action is being taken against them, it further said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reacted to the accident, calling it “sad and heartbreaking".

“The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done to all. May God give rest the soul of the departed," he said in a tweet.

