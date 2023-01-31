A Maoist allegedly involved in at least nine cases pertaining murder and arson surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday, an official said.

Raju Lekam (35) was active as the head of Janatana Sarkar unit of Maoists in Bhairamgarh area in neighbouring Bijapur district and carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, he said.

He turned himself in before police in Dantewada while saying he was impressed by the police’s rehabilitation drive ‘Lon Varratu’ and disappointed with the “hollow" Maoist ideology, he said.

He was associated with the outlawed outfit for more than a decade and involved in at least nine incidents including murder, attack on police teams and uprooting railway tracks in the area, the official said.

Advertisement

Lekam was wanted in connection with the murder of four people, whom he had accused of acting as police informers, in separate incidents between 2013 and 2020 in south Bastar, the official said.

So far, 592 Maoists, including 150 carrying rewards on their heads, have surrendered in the district under the police’s ‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, he said.

As part of the ‘Lon Varratu’ (term coined in local Gondi dialect) initiative, Dantewada police have put posters and banners in the native villages of at least 1,600 Maoists, mostly carrying cash rewards on their heads, and appealed to them to return to the mainstream.

The cadres who surrender are also being provided skill development training in different disciplines for their rehabilitation, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here