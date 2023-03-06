A woman was allegedly killed by her husband on suspicion of having an extramarital affair, and her body chopped into several pieces was found in a water tank in their house in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur, police said on Monday.

The victim, Sati Sahu, was killed by her husband, Pavan Thakur, some 1-2 months before her body parts were dumped in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur, police were quoted as saying by ANI.

According to Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, Pawan Singh Thakur, a resident of the Chhattisgarh village of Takhatpur, wed Sati Sahu, who was from another caste. After marriage, the pair lived in a rented home in Uslapur, where they frequently quarrelled about suspicions of an extramarital affair.

The crime was detected after neighbours complained of a foul smell from the house. After questioning, police noticed the smell coming from the house’s roof. Decomposed remains were found inside a plastic bag in the water tank. According to the police, Thakur was arrested, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case is a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled sawing her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested after he kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

Months after the sensational case, another similar case in the national capital was reported in which Sahil Gehlot was accused of killing his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a fridge of his dhaba in southwest Delhi.

