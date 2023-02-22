Home » News » India » Newly-married Couple Found Dead Before Wedding Reception in Chhattisgarh | Here's What Cops Say

Newly-married Couple Found Dead Before Wedding Reception in Chhattisgarh | Here's What Cops Say

It is suspected that the duo fought over some issue after which Aslam (24) stabbed Kahkasha Bano (22) to death before stabbing himself

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 16:49 IST

Raipur, India

Aslam and Kahkasha Bano got married on Sunday and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night. (File photo/Shutterstock)
Aslam and Kahkasha Bano got married on Sunday and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night. (File photo/Shutterstock)

In a shocking incident, a newly-married couple was found dead with stab injuries on their bodies at their residence in the Brijnagar area in Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur. According to police, they were found lying in a pool of blood inside their room late Tuesday evening just before their wedding reception.

It is suspected that the duo fought over some issue after which Aslam (24) stabbed Kahkasha Bano (22) to death before stabbing himself.

Aslam and Kahkasha got married on February 19 and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night. Police said that the duo was getting ready for it inside their room when Aslam’s mother heard screams of the bride and rushed to see them.

“The room was locked from the inside and when the duo did not respond, the family members peeped through a window and found them lying unconscious in a pool of blood, following which they informed the police," police said, adding that the cops broke open the door and found the bodies.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a knife was recovered from the spot. “Prima facie it seems that an argument broke out between the couple and the man attacked his wife with a knife and then killed himself," police added.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

About the Author

first published: February 22, 2023, 12:17 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 16:49 IST
