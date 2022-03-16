Chhattisgarh: Special Court Acquits Tribal Activist Soni Sori, 3 Others in Naxal Payoff Case

A special court at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh has acquitted tribal activist Soni Sori and three others in a case lodged against them in 2011 for alleged transfer of ’protection money’ to Naxals. Special Judge (NIA Act) Vinod Kumar Dewangan passed the order on Monday and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.

Besides Sori, the court also acquitted her activist nephew Lingaram Kodopi, construction contractor B K Lala and the then Essar company official DVCS Verma, citing the prosecution has not been successful in proving the charges levelled against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, their lawyer Kshitij Dubey said on Wednesday. Therefore, in the absence of corroborative evidence, the accused are acquitted, the court said in the 76-page order.

Sori and Kodopi were arrested on charges of acting as Maoist conduits who had allegedly received ’protection money’ for the rebels from the company. They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 124 (A) (sedition), 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against Government of India), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act.

According to police, Kodopi and B K Lala, who was then a building contractor with the Essar Steel Ltd, were nabbed from a weekly market at Palnar village in Dantewada district on September 9, 2011 with Rs 15 lakh in cash, which was allegedly meant to be paid to Maoists. Police had claimed that Sori, then serving as a government school teacher, was also associated with Kodopi.

She was arrested on October 4, 2011 from New Delhi. Meanwhile, reacting to the court judgement, Sori said with this order, she has been acquitted in all six cases filed against her during the previous BJP government in the state.

