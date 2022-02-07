‘Chidambaram Writes Long Articles But Did Nothing to Tame Inflation,’ PM Modi’s Cheeky Barb at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the principle opposition party Congress over country’s consumer inflation rate, saying it they should have raised the matter while their government was in power.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on government policies, Modi said the inflation rate was below 5 per cent during 2014-2020 and his government ensured that “the inflation did not go out of control despite the Covid-19 pandemic."

“The inflation was under five per cent between 2014 and 2022, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Inflation is at 5.2 per cent this year," the prime minister said.

Advertisement

During the previous UPA II government, the country witnessed double digit inflation and the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram failed to bring it under control, Modi said. There was double digit inflation during the UPA II rule and P Chidambaram did nothing to reduce it."

“Chidambaram writes long articles in newspapers on economy, but forgets to see his own record. In 2012, he said that public is not troubled when they have to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but the public can’t tolerate when there is a Re 1 increase in prices of wheat and rice," he added.

He further accused the Congress of “using poverty for political gains" and said that former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave up on inflation. “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation," Modi said, adding, “The Congress won several elections due to their ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.