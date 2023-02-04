Home » News » India » Chilling Reminder of H'wood Film 'Orphan', Bengaluru Man Sets Mother on Fire, Threatens to Kill Dad





By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:00 IST

Bengaluru, India

Uttam Kumar was arrested in 2018 after setting his adptive mother on fire


In a story that bears eerie resemblance to that plot of the Hollywood film ‘Orphan’, an adoptive son of Bengaluru parents who set his mother on fire, has now issued death threats to his father, the police said on Friday.

According to IANS, 25-year-old Uttam Kumar reportedly did not share a pleasant relationship with his parents and torched his adoptive mother in 2018 for allegedly refusing to give him money for alcohol. His mother suffered severe burn injuries, but survived. The boy was then jailed.

Upon his release recently, the boy began sending death threats to his adoptive father demanding money from him.

According to the police, Kumar's father Manjunath owns five houses and the accused insists that his father pays rent money to him.

RELATED NEWS

The police reportedly said that the accused walked up to the tenant living at his father’s house and threatened him with a weapon. He urged them to pay rent directly to him.

After high drama, the police managed to arrest the accused from Sadashivanagar and further investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)

first published: February 04, 2023, 11:59 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 12:00 IST
