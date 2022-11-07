Chilling Video Shows Bear Attacking Man, Vigorously Biting him in Tamil Nadu

Three people were injured in a bear attack in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district. The entire incident was caught on camera. While one man was severely injured in the attack, two others who tried to help rescue the man received injuries as well, according to officials.

In the chilling video of the attack, the bear is seen sitting on the man, vigorously attacking him. The bear is seen holding the man’s face and is seen biting him. The man is seen struggling to escape, but is unable to fight back.

According to News18 Tamil, the man who was attacked was identified as Vaigundamani from Kadayam town in Tenkasi district. He is a spice trader was travelling by two-wheeler. He was attacked when he was crossing the forest area. The bear appeared from behind the bushes and reportedly blocked his bike. The bear then pounced on him and began attacking him.

According to locals, they heard the man’s screams so loudly that they rushed to help rescue the man. Two people – identified as - Nagendran and Sailappan were both then attacked by the bear when they tried to rescue Vaigundamani. Officials said all three of them received serious injuries to their faces and were found lying in a pool of blood.

Officials of the forest department later reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital nearby for treatment. Officials also tracked the bear to a nearby area. They then reportedly tranquillised and captured the bear.

