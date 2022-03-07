China, India Have Encountered 'Some Setbacks' in Bilateral Ties: Foreign Minister Wang

China and India have encountered "some setbacks" in the bilateral relations in recent years, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he called for managing their differences over the boundary issue through equal footing consultations for a "fair and equitable" settlement.

Addressing his annual press conference on the sidelines of the Chinese parliament, Wang also said that some forces have always sought to stoke tensions between China and India, in an apparent reference to the US.

"China and India relations have encountered some setbacks in recent years which do not serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples," Wang said in response to a question asked by .

