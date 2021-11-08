China Uses Twitter to Threaten Military Action in Arunachal Pradesh; Troops on High Alert

Chinese entities have launched an online offence against India, with a social media campaign that threatens military action in Arunachal Pradesh. Various verified and unverified handles on social media have been releasing undated videos and photos of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops on the Indian border.

According to a report in The Economic Times, even though Twitter is banned in China, the platform has been flooded with images and information on PLA troops posted at the Indian border that has prompted the Indian authorities to issue high alert on both the Ladakh and Arunachal borders. In the past few months too, after China conducted large-scale exercises in Tibet, the troops have been vigilant. Intelligence inputs on Chinese intentions on the border are also being received and processed, including one as recent as last week, said The Economic Times report.

Since there had been a large volume of Twitter posts, the Indian authorities have been monitoring them, especially after Pentagon warned them that “China has been taking incremental action to press its boundary claims and has constructed a 100-house village in disputed territory on the Arunachal border."

Advertisement

According to an IANS report, China has likely considered a number of countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles as locations for People’s Liberation Army (PLA) facilities too. China is seeking to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure to allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.