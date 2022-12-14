China Wants to Settle Border Dispute With India On Its Own Terms: John Mearsheimer on Tawang Face-off

China wants to settle the border dispute on its terms, political scientist John Mearsheimer told News18, elaborating on the India-China face-off at Tawang on December 9, adding that “this is going to be an ongoing problem".

The clash between the Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops last week at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, in which soldiers from both the sides suffered injuries, began as a large Chinese patrol attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Commenting on the Chinese pattern along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Mearsheimer said: “The more powerful China becomes, the more aggressive it will become. Ultimately, China wants to dominate Asia the way the US dominates the Western hemisphere. Of course, China has a number of territorial disputes, one of which is with India. The Chinese interests are to settle the border dispute on terms that are favourable for China…This is going to be an ongoing problem. And as China becomes more powerful, the government will try to settle the conflict."

Talking about the China’s stand that the US is trying to start a new cold war in East Asia, “China has powerful incentives to dominate Asia. I don’t blame the Chinese for wanting to be a regional hegemon. If India could be a regional hegemon, it would pursue that goal. The second point is they have territorial goals that are outside of their hegemonic ambitions. E.g. They want Taiwan back for nationalist reasons, not simply because they want to dominate Asia. They want to settle the border dispute with India on their own terms, independent of dominating Asia. The Chinese have these two sets of reasons to be aggressive. They have a vested interest in changing the status quo and they are willing to use the military force to do that it if it is possible. This is what you are up against."

“The idea that Americans are principally responsible for this new cold war is wrong-headed. I don’t say that because I am an American. The Americans would actually like to maintain status quo. It is the Chinese who for understandable reasons want to change the status quo. The same thing is true with regards to the India-China border. It is China that wants to change it in its favour and thinks it will eventually have the power to do that. This causes all sorts of problems for India."

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK?

According to the statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: “On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side."

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," it read.

