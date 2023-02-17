The Serious Fraud Investigation Office claimed to have unearthed a major betting racket run by Chinese individuals in India. Thousands of crores were being drained out of India and an Indian national in Dubai, allegedly working for the Chinese, was on their radar, top government sources said.

The SFIO has identified at least 289 such websites, which are allegedly luring Indians into betting. The domains of most of these websites are out of India and the companies are operating from tax havens. Indian authorities have shared information about these illegal betting websites with the ministry of electronics and information technology to block access to these websites.

Recently, during an investigation into a Chinese company named Shigoo Technology, the SFIO was able to unravel this scam. It found that layers were created in a manner so that it was almost impossible to identify the final beneficiary. After a large-scale investigation, it was found that the final beneficiary was a Chinese individual in the name of Le Anming.

The SFIO has also identified an Indian named Bhupesh Arora, who is currently in Dubai as the counterpart of Anming. It has alleged that Arora, through his pawns in India, is operating this betting racket. A Look Out Circular (LOC) is already issued against him, and when CNN-News18 got in touch with him, Arora denied his association with the betting racket.

According to Arora, he is in Dubai for his wife’s cancer treatment. He said he had received three summons from the SFIO, but had failed to join the investigation. He further said he had no financial transaction, either with Shigoo Technologies or with Anming.

The SFIO has shared all the details with the Enforcement Directorate. On its request, the ED has already seized the movable and immovable properties of Arora, including his house, luxury cars and demat account.

The central government has expressed it concerns over young Indians falling prey to illegal websites. In most of these websites, the algorithm is designed in a manner so there is hardly any chance of an individual to win. The final beneficiary of the money is a person sitting in China.

