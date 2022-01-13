Chiranjeevi Meets Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Says 'Amicable Decision in 10 Days on Film Industry Issues'

Actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepally and discussed the issues related to the Telugu film industry such as the price of cinema tickets, theaters, exhibitors, distributors, and workers. After the meeting, the actor said an “amicable decision" is expected from the state government in about 10 days on the same.

The CM said that a government order will be issued only after the film industry accepts it and a final draft by its committee.

While leaving for Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi said that the Chief Minister heard all issues and offered to listen to both versions. “An amicable solution is to come with a committee decision after a nod from film industry bigwigs with their opinions and suggestions," he said, adding, “My meeting with the CM was fruitful as he offered to resolve the issues." The Andhra Pradesh government will decide through the committee to address the issues of the film industry as there was a hue and cry recently against the slash in ticket prices which will lead to the closure of theaters.

He also said that whether ticket prices will get an increase or not the government will come up with a government order in favor of the film industry, distributors, exhibitors and thousands of workers who faced problems in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a good sign that the CM has promised to take an amicable decision. I came here not as a film industry bigwig, and only as its on following an invitation from CM to discuss the related issues," he said.

