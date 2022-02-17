Ex-NSE CEO 'Shared Info, Took Decision Under Himalayan Yogi's Influence'; I-T Conducts Raids

Raids are underway at premises of former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramakrishnan over allegations of sharing confidential information with a Himalayan yogi and taking his advice on crucial decisions.

News agency ANI quoted its sources as saying that Ramkrishna allegedly took decisions under the influence of the yogi. She violated the securities contract rules and appointed a mid-level executive without any capital market experience, as an adviser and NSE’s operating officer.

Ramkrishna is accused of giving “frequent, arbitrary and disproportionate" increase in compensation to Anand Subramanian without any evidence of a performance evaluation, the Income Tax department officials said. She was the managing director and CEO of NSE between 2013 and 2016 and quit citing “personal reasons".

(details awaited)

