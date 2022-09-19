Chitti Turns Mahati, A 9-year-old Girl Who At Last Got Her Name from Telangana CM

It’s a real-life story of a couple who have been very loyal and affectionate towards their leader born out of the Telangana separate statehood movement and waited nine years to name their newborn baby girl by none other than their leader as well as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of the eight-year-old state.

The couple Suresh and Anitha has been residing in Nandigama Village of Bhupalapalli Mandal in Mulugu district. They both actively participated in the Telangana statehood movement before its formation. In the meantime, the couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2013. They firmly decided to name their daughter from the very presence of the then-movement leader K Chandrasekhar Rao aka KCR.

But the couple was unable to get access to their beloved leader who became the first chief minister of the newly-formed Telangana state due to his hectic schedule. In the meantime, they called their baby ‘Chitti’ and the same name was enrolled in her Aadhar card as well as in her school records. Now Chitti is in Class V and she is very familiar with her pet name.

One fine day, state legislative assembly former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary came to know about the long cherished dream of the couple to name their daughter in the presence of KCR who have been waiting for nine years.

He took the issue to the notice of the chief minister and the couple and their daughter Chitti were invited to the CM’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

To their surprise, they received a warm welcome from the CM couple. KCR christened Chitti as ‘Mahati’ by creating a happy moment in the lives of the couple. The CM and his wife presented them with clothes and other gifts in a traditional way. The CM also provided financial assistance to Mahati and her parents expressed gratitude to him.

