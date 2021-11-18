Chittorgarh Woman Gangraped by 6 Men For 2 Days in Rajasthan’s Bundi

A woman was allegedly abducted and raped by six men multiple times over two days in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. The incident came to the surface after the survivor filed a complaint with the Rajasthan Police late Wednesday night.

According to Rajasthan Police, the woman hails from Chittorgarh district and she was called to Bundi by three other women. “The three-handed over the woman to six men. The six then gang-raped her multiple times at different locations for two days," said a senior officer deployed at Bundi district police headquarters.

The police officer added that the six men, after gang-raping her for two days, dropped her at the roadways bus stand. The local police, after finding her in a semi-conscious state, rushed her to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narayan Singh Vishnoi said, “The girl on gaining her consciousness told the hospital staff that she was gang-raped by six men for two continuous days."

“An FIR against the six men and three women have been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," added the deputy superintendent of police.

The officer further said that one of the women who invited her to Bundi works with the Rajasthan Police as a home guard.

A special team has been formed to nab all persons, including the three women behind the gangrape, the officer added.

In another development, a woman has filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pratap Bheel, accusing him of raping her. This is the second complaint against the MLA in the last 10 months.

According to Rajasthan Police, the victim approached Ambamata Superintendent of Police and claimed that the MLA on the pretext of marriage raped her multiple times. In the earlier case, the victim had claimed that Pratap Bheel had promised her a job when she had met the MLA seeking a job. From then onwards he kept calling her and on the pretext of marrying raped her too.

