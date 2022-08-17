Not Money or Jewelry, Thieves in Lucknow Stole Chocolates Worth Rs 17 Lakh

Neither money nor jewelry, but thieves chocolates worth Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow stole chocolates worth lakhs. Cadbury chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh were stolen from a godown along with biscuits from a warehouse in Lucknow.

The incident was reported from Devraji Vihar of Chinhat area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, where thieves stole chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh from the warehouse of Cadbury. In order to hide their identity, the thieves also took away the CCTVs and DVR installed in the warehouse run by distributor Rajendra Singh Sidhu.

An FIR has been registered with the police in this matter and investigation is underway to nab the culprits who took away chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh.

Sidhu, a resident of Omaxe City, is a Cadbury dealer and has been living in a rented house for the last two months.

According to the FIR lodged by Rajendra Singh Sidhu, he had made a godown at his house located in Devraji Vihar area of Chinat locality. On the night of August 15, the neighbour informed him that the doors were open from inside the godown.

He then came and saw that a theft had taken place at the warehouse. Rajendra Singh entered the warehouse and realised that Cadbury chocolates and biscuits worth about Rs 17 lakh were missing from the warehouse.

Not only this, the thieves also stole woolen clothes, cameras, DVRs and handycams from the warehouse.

