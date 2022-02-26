Chopper Crash in Telangana: Two Pilots Killed

Two people, including one pilot, and a trainee pilot were killed on Saturday, after a chopper crash in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The crash took place at Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, closer to Nagarjunsagar dam on the Krishna river.

Local people gathered to the spot hearing a loud thud to discover the mangled body of the chopper. Cops, medical teams are rushing to the spot. The chopper which crashed is believed to be on a training sortie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.