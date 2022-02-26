Home » News » India » Chopper Crash in Telangana: Two Pilots Killed

Chopper Crash in Telangana: Two Pilots Killed

Visuals of chopper crash in Telangana.
Visuals of chopper crash in Telangana.

The chopper which crashed is believed to be on a training sortie.

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: February 26, 2022, 12:29 IST

Two people, including one pilot, and a trainee pilot were killed on Saturday, after a chopper crash in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The crash took place at Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, closer to Nagarjunsagar dam on the Krishna river.

Local people gathered to the spot hearing a loud thud to discover the mangled body of the chopper. Cops, medical teams are rushing to the spot. The chopper which crashed is believed to be on a training sortie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 26, 2022, 12:29 IST