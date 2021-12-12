Chopper Crash: Odisha Bids Tearful Adieu to IAF Officer Rana Pratap Das

The last rites of Odia Jawan and Indian Air Force (IAF) Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das was performed with full military honours, at Krushnachandrapur in Angul district on Saturday. Thousands of people joined the grand procession by shouting slogans ‘Rana Pratap amar rahe’ and breaking into tears for the hero of the land. The mortal remains of Das were burnt at a special crematory ground in his native village Krushnachandrapur, near Talcher town with full state honour. A huge number of people gathered in the village to pay their last respects to Das. Rajanikant Singh, Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, all MLAsm Senior officials of district administration and other dignitaries joined the last rites ceremony of Rana and expressed his condolence.

Prafulla Mallick, Minister of Steel & Mines said that “Rana was the pride of Angul and Talcher and pride of the State We all are saddened with the tragic demise of Rana Pratap"

“No word to say. It is speechless. He was proud of his nation. He will be remembered for his service to the nation" said Rajanikant Singh, Deputy Speaker, Odisha Assembly.

Following the last darshan by Rana’s elderly parents and wife, funeral pyres were lit amid full state honour at the special crematory ground. A huge number of people paid homage to Rana Pratap. Gadadhar Sahu, Villager said that “We lost our brave hero, but we all are proud for Rana sacrificed his life for the nation. He will be remembered forever"

Earlier in the day, The mortal remains of Ranapratap were reached with a special Indian Air Force aircraft at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Members of State Cabinet, police DG Abhay, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, other noted dignitaries along with armed forces personnel paid their homage to the departed soul.

