Indian Railways Updates: Churu-Ludhiana Train to Resume Operations From April 1, Check Details

The Indian Railways has resumed the services of the Churu-Ludhiana train, which was earlier discontinued due to a significant drop in passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the station superintendent of Churu Railway station, the train will be back on tracks from April 1.

The news has been very well received by the local business community. The people of the area were curious to know when the services of this train would resume. However, there will be a change in fare after the train resumes. While earlier the train charged the fare equal to that of a passenger train, the travellers will not have to pay the fare of an Express train.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, train number 04743 Hisar-Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Churu at 5:15 am every day and will arrive at Ludhiana at 1.45 pm. The service will start on April 1.

Advertisement

This train will stop at Aslu, Sirsala, Dudhwakhara, Hadiyal, Dokwa, Sadulpur, Laseri, Jhumpa, Siwani, Naloi Badwa, Chirod, Hisar, Uklana, Jakhal, Lehra Gaga, Sunam Udham Singh, Sangrur, Dhuri, Maler Kotla and Ahmedganj stations.

The departure time of 04744 Ludhiana-Churu Intercity Special from Ludhiana for Churu will be at 3.20 pm and arrive Churu at 11.45 pm every day. The train will halt at Ahmedgarh, Maler Kotla, Himmatana, Dhuri, Sangrur, Sunam Udham Singh, Jakhal, Hisar, Chirod, Naloi Badwa, Siwani, Jhumpa, Laseri, Sadulpur, Dokwa, Hadiyal, Dudhwakhara, Sirsala and Aslu stations.

The Indian Railways is slowly resuming trains after all of them were suspended two years ago when the first lockdown was announced. Now, as things get back to normal, railway is resuming the services of many trains.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.