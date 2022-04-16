CISCE Likely To Release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Today: Steps to Download

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 semester is likely going to release the admit card for semester 2 exams this week. Once released, the admit cards for ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will be issued soon on the council’s official website at cisce.org.

As per the schedule released by CISCE the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams will be held from April 26 whereas the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be conducted from April 15. Earlier, the CISCE had released the timetable on March 4, which had scheduled the ISC Semester 2 from April 25 to June 6. However, later changes were made to the exam dates. Students can check and download the timetable from the council’s website at cisce.org as well.

Every year the admit card is released at least 10 days before the exams, which is why it is likely that the admit cards this year will be out in a few days. Once the admits card are released, students can follow these steps to download the admit card online.

CISCE Admit Card: How to download admit card?

Step 1. Go to cisce.org.

Step 2. The admit card download link will be displayed on the notice board.

Step 3. Click on the link and enter the required information.

Step 4. Download the admit card and take a printout.

On the day of the exam, students must remember to bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam venue. After downloading it, they should read all the exam-related instructions and follow those accordingly.

The semester 2 exams are for the duration of 1.5 hours. During the examination, students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper. The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the examination. This year, like many other boards, CISCE is also conducting the year 2022 final exams in two semesters. While semester 1 exams are over and the results have already been declared, the semester 2 exams are going to happen this month.

