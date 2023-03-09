CISF Raising Day 2023: History, Significance, Celebrations and Wishes to Share

CISF RAISING DAY 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is an important arm of India’s police force. The CISF functions under the Union Home Ministry and plays a vital role in safeguarding infrastructure and industrial units that are crucial for the nation’s development. This armed police force will mark its 54th Raising Day on March 10 this year.

The day serves as an important reminder of this organisation’s contributions to the nation’s progress. On the occasion of CISF Raising Day 2023, take a look at the history and significance of this illustrious force.

CISF Raising Day: History

Established under the CISF Act of 1968, this armed police force came into existence on March 10, 1969. Originally, it was mandated to have a strength of over 3,000 personnel. It was made an armed force much later. This happened via a different act of Parliament, passed on June 15, 1983. In 2017, the government raised the sanctioned strength of personnel from 145,000 to 180,000, highlighting the growing importance of the force in maintaining national security.

CISF Raising Day: Significance

CISF guards strategic establishments such as the department of space, department of atomic energy, airports, seaports, Metro, and historical monuments. It also provides security to private sector units and important government buildings in Delhi.

Additionally, the CISF has a Special Security Group wing, which provides security to many prominent personalities who are classified under X, Y, Z, and Z plus categories. It also has a special fire wing for fire accidents. Apart from guarding sensitive government buildings, the CISF also provides consultancy services on security and fire protection to the government as well as private industries.

CISF Raising Day: Celebrations

The CISF Raising Day celebrations include a parade, specialised strike demonstrations, and martial art demonstrations to honour the services provided by CISF personnel. The occasion also sees meritorious CISF personnel being awarded medals for their exceptional service.

CISF Raising Day: Quotes To Share

CISF has distinguished itself by effectively catering to the safety needs of vital establishments. Greetings and best wishes to CISF personnel on their Raising Day. On CISF’s Raising Day, I pay my respect to the valiant officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. My greetings and felicitations to all ranks of the CISF and their families on the occasion of their Raising Day. May they have all the success in the world. Every force is only as strong as its personnel. My heartiest wishes to CISF’s gallant personnel on the occasion of their Raising Day. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all members of the force and their families on the 54th CISF Raising Day. India is grateful for your services and sacrifices.

