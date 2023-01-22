City News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Breathes 'Very Unhealthy' Air, Delhi AQI Worsens; Bengaluru Milk Supply Likely to Be Hit Due to Van Owners' Strike

Mumbai and Delhi both continue to breath toxic air. Delhi’s AQI touched the 400 mark this morning – ‘Hazardous’ category. Several areas in the national capital reported ‘hazardous’ quality air, according to aqicn.org. The situation may improve next week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city.

IMD Forecasts Mist For Sunday

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, according to the IMD. The weather office has forecast mist for Sunday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai AQI Improves Slightly

Meanwhile, AQI at Navi Mumbai stood at 268 – ‘Very Unhealthy’. Mumbai has seen ‘very poor’ air with AQI above 300 for six days in a row. Data suggest that air quality in the financial capital in January hasn’t been this bad in the last eight years.

According to SAFAR, a government agency that monitors air quality in major Indian cities, Mumbai usually sees a “moderate” to “poor” AQI during the winter months, reports NDTV.

Bengaluru Milk Services May Be Hit

Milk supply in Bengaluru city may be affected on Sunday as the owners of vans that supply milk to retail outlets across the city are going on strike, reports Deccanherald. According to the report, Van owners are angry at a new KMF rule that requires them to pay for “exorbitant” damages to milk packets during transit. Around 400 milk vans in the city will be off the road G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association told Deccanherald.

