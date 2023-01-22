City News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Breathes 'Very Unhealthy' Air, Delhi AQI Worsens; Bengaluru Milk Supply Likely to Be Hit Due to Van Owners' Strike

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will not undertake night flight operations for four months from February 23 to July 11, airport officials said. There will be no flight operations between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during this period. READ MORE
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo moto cognizance on the increasing incidents of people drinking and driving on the roads of the national capital and has issued a notice to the Delhi Police.
The Commission in its notice has said that drinking and driving is not only one of the most common causes for accidents but also poses a huge threat for women safety. This menace needs to be stopped urgently. READ MORE
Mumbai residents are ecstatic about the reduced travel time and the “hi-tech" experience of the two new Metro lines – 2A and 7 covering Andheri to Dahisar in 75 minutes – as many shared their first ride experiences on social media. For the more urban and city-bred commuter, it was all about skipping traffic congestion but there were also those who came from outside Mumbai to experience a Metro ride for the first time. READ MORE
Mumbaikars have warmly embraced the new full-length operations of the Mumbai Metro’s Lines 2A and 7 which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.
On the first day of public runs, the combined ridership was over 65,000 on the two lines, with commuters appreciating the world-class ambience, ease and services.
Many have decided to discard their regular form of bus, taxis or autorickshaw commutes and now swear by the metro travel.
Hospitals have reported a 50-60% increase in patients with complaints of shortness of breath and prolonged cough. Mumbai’s AQI remained very poor for at least 10 of the last 20 days in January with Chembur and Navi Mumbai among the worst hit, reports NDTV.
AQI in Mumbai showed slight improvement after hovering over the 300 mark for six straight days. While some areas in Mumbai including Andheri East recorded ‘Poor’ air, parts of Navi Mumbai reported ‘Very Poor’ air with AQI at 332.
AQI in parts of the national capital touched the 400 mark on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI at Anand Vihar area was 416 at around 8 am on Sunday.
The IMD has forecast mist for Sunday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, they said.
Mumbai and Delhi both continue to breath toxic air. Delhi’s AQI touched the 400 mark this morning – ‘Hazardous’ category. Several areas in the national capital reported ‘hazardous’ quality air, according to aqicn.org. The situation may improve next week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city.
IMD Forecasts Mist For Sunday
The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, according to the IMD. The weather office has forecast mist for Sunday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Mumbai AQI Improves Slightly
Meanwhile, AQI at Navi Mumbai stood at 268 – ‘Very Unhealthy’. Mumbai has seen ‘very poor’ air with AQI above 300 for six days in a row. Data suggest that air quality in the financial capital in January hasn’t been this bad in the last eight years.
According to SAFAR, a government agency that monitors air quality in major Indian cities, Mumbai usually sees a “moderate” to “poor” AQI during the winter months, reports NDTV.
Bengaluru Milk Services May Be Hit
Milk supply in Bengaluru city may be affected on Sunday as the owners of vans that supply milk to retail outlets across the city are going on strike, reports Deccanherald. According to the report, Van owners are angry at a new KMF rule that requires them to pay for “exorbitant” damages to milk packets during transit. Around 400 milk vans in the city will be off the road G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association told Deccanherald.
Read all the Latest India News here