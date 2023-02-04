Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Expected to Reach Rs 50k Cr, BMC Will Table Budget with Eye on Polls

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 09:11 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai, Maharashtra Live Updates: The budget of Mumbai’s civic body for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented today. This is the first time since 1985 that the budget is being presented while the corporators’ terms have ended and the body is under an administrator. Read More
The gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 5,310 / GM22 carat and Rs 5,793 / GM24 carat and remains unchanged from the rate yesterday on February 3, 2022, as per Financial Express.
A release issued on Thursday from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said Shinde had given inputs to BMC chief Chahal on various items to be included in the budget, reported Times of India. As per the release, Shinde has directed to Chahal to include topics such as erection of air purification towers in the city for pollution control, conducting door to door screening of citizens suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, setting up of skill development centres in municipal schools, beautification of city as well as transparency in civic administration.
Ahead of its inauguration on February 17, a fire broke out in the newly-constructed Telangana Secretariat building here in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan took his own life at the residence of the director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) at around 4.40 pm on Friday with his service AK-47. What triggered the incident is being investigated. READ MORE
Cold weather conditions continue to prevail in Delhi with the minimum temperature likely to settle around 10 degree Celsius. The IMD said that the national capital will experience strong surface winds throughout the day, even as the mercury level is expected to see a slight improvement.
Hot and humid weather conditions are back as both day and night temperatures in the city stayed above normal. The India Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions to stay for the next few days, as experts opined that the transition from winter to summer has already begun.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received an email claiming that a person linked to the Taliban will carry out an “attack" in Mumbai, police said on Friday, as per PTI. The probe agency’s Mumbai office received the threat mail on Thursday, following which the city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were alerted, an official said.
The Kanjhawala accident victim was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, sources said on Friday citing her viscera report. READ MORE
This is the first time since 1985 that the BMC budget is being presented while the corporators’ terms have ended and the body is under an administrator. BMC polls are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota after the five-year term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022.
The second phase of the sixth sero survey undertaken in Mumbai shows that those who have received precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have significantly higher antibodies than those who took only two doses.
Infrastructure, health, pollution control, education of the girl child, and other women-centric and development schemes are likely to be the focus of this year’s budget.
It is also expected to make provisions for multi-speciality and maternity hospitals as well as seven sewage treatment plants at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar that also got a green signal at the BKC event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.
The budget is likely to keep aside a sizable amount for concretisation of 400 km of Mumbai roads at a cost of Rs 6,080 crore as proposed by the Eknath Shinde-led government.
For the first time in 27 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget will not reflect the influence of the Thackerays’ Shiv Sena, but will instead include the agenda of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra government. READ MORE
BMC polls are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota after the five-year term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022. Additional commissioner (projects) P Velarasu will present the budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 to Chahal at the civic headquarter at 11.30 am, while the education department’s budget estimates will be presented at 10:30am by additional commissioner (eastern suburbs) Ashwini Bhide, a civic administration release said.
Two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang were arrested following an early morning encounter in Delhi’s Rohini, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (23), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, and 19-year-old Jatin from Baba Haridas Nagar here, they said.
In other news, the Delhi police have received the viscera examination report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1, and sources citing the report said that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, the weekly meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not take place on Friday as the two sides were engaged in a tussle over governance-related issues.
Sources at the LG’s office said Kejriwal did not turn up at the Raj Niwas for the meeting scheduled at 4 pm and no reason was given by his office in this regard.
