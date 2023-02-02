Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Mumbai's AQI Continues to Remain 'Very Poor', 3 Times Worse Than Delhi

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 08:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Delhi witnessed a dip in mercury on Wednesday as chilly winds swept the national capital. The national capital recorded a high of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees. Mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively have been forecast today. Read More
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested an air passenger from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for possessing 3,360 gram cocaine valued at Rs 33.60 crore, as per IANS. A DRI official said that they got a specific intelligence tip off that an Indian national arriving from Addis Ababa to Mumbai by Ethiopian Airlines flight might be carrying a narcotic substance.
A 54-year-old woman named Geeta Virkar died after being admitted to a hospital for 18 days. Acid was thrown on her by a 62-year-old man, Mahesh Pujari, in Girgaon. LT Marg police has added section 302 of IPC against the accused who was arrested, Mumbai Police said as per ANI.
After two failed attempts in the past, a meeting to elect the Delhi’s mayor and deputy mayor would be held on February 6, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena’s office said on Wednesday. READ MORE
Mira Road police arrested nine people including the main accused Ayush Singh in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, Ankush, at a petrol pump following an altercation. Investigation underway: Avinash Ambure, DCP Crime Branch, as per ANI.
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father here on Wednesday after the latter refused to give him money for buying drugs, police said. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shakurpur village, they said.
The cybercrime police on Wednesday nabbed a Gujarat couple from Delhi for allegedly duping people by creating fake WhatsApp accounts of their friends by using photos downloaded from social media platforms, officials said.
Mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively have been forecast today.
Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in view of the significant improvement in the air quality in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday. READ MORE
Mumbai’s air quality continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category and was almost three times worse than Delhi’s on Wednesday. The city’s AQI was 303 while Delhi’s was 118.
Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in view of the significant improvement in the air quality in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday.
Since January 30, Delhi’s overall air quality has significantly improved from 207 (‘poor’) on that day to 164 (‘moderate’) clocked on Wednesday according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Union Budget “disappointed” the country including Maharashtra and it did not offer anything special for Mumbai. Terming the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “deceptive” and “chunavi jumla (election stunt)”, Pawar said it was prepared with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections and polls in nine states.
Meanwhile, the city on Wednesday recorded a single COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,55,253, the city civic body said. With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
Read all the Latest India News here