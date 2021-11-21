Civil Defence Employee Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Raping Teenage Girl

A 20-year-old civil defence employee was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teenage girl in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said. On Wednesday, a case was registered on complaint of the parents of the 15-year-old girl, they said. A senior police officer said the victim arrived at her house on Wednesday and stated that while she was near Matiala road, a man offered to drop her near her home on his motorcycle. He took her to a coaching centre, showed some photographs from his mobile phone and introduced himself as a policeman, the officer said. The accused also promised to get her a teacher's job in the coaching centre. Thereafter, he took her to a park and raped her, police said. During investigation, police analysed over 150 CCTV cameras installed at Matiala, Jain Colony, Rajapuri. In one footage, he was seen along with the motorcycle. He was arrested on Saturday from Rajapuri area, police said.

