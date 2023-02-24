Home » News » India » Civilian Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in J&K's Anantnag, Search Ops Launched

Civilian Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in J&K's Anantnag, Search Ops Launched

The injured has been identified as Asif Ali Ganie, son of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable who was shot outside a local mosque in the Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara Anantnag, said Vijay Kumar, ADGP

By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 20:26 IST

Srinagar, India

Following the firing, Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF launched a cordon and- search operation in the area to nab terrorists. (File representative mage: News18)

A man was injured after terrorists opened firing in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

The injured has been identified as Asif Ali Ganie, son of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable who was shot outside a local mosque in the Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara Anantnag, said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir.

Following the firing, Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF launched a cordon and- search operation in the area to nab terrorists.

J&K Police, in a tweet, said, “Terrorists fired upon and injured one Asif Ganai, son of Martyr Head Constable Ali Mohd Ganai outside a mosque in Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara Anantnag. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

A Senior police officer told CNN-News18 that Asif was shot in his thigh and was moved to sub-district hospital Bijbehara for treatment.

first published: February 24, 2023, 20:24 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 20:26 IST
