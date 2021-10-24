Civilian Killed in J&K's Shopian, Cops Say Was Caught in Crossfire Between CRPF & Militants

A person was killed on Sunday after a brief firing near a CRPF camp in Zainapora hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The killing comes after a firing was reported near a CRPF camp at Babapora in Zainapora where a body was seen lying on the road.

Police said that the person has been identified as Shahid Aijaz, a milkman from Anantnag. According to the police, Aijaz was killed in a crossfire between militants and security forces.

There were pictures of Ajaz’s body lying near a vehicle showing the young man rested against the wheel of a vehicle with his arms inside his ‘pheran’.

“Around 1030 hrs unidentified terrorists attacked a Naka party of 178 Bn, CRPF at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF retaliated the fire and during cross firing one unidentified person got killed. Further details are being ascertained," Shopian Police said in a tweet on Sunday.

Police sources added that Aijaz was killed during the exchange of fire when the militants fired on a CRPF convoy.

Meanwhile, the CRPF sources said that he was killed when he attempted to snatch a weapon from one CRPF ASI after which another associate fired at the youth and killed him. “CRPF noticed suspicious movement. It fired in response leading to death of civilian," sources in CRPF said.

The area has been cordoned and mobile internet has been snapped in Shopian after the killing.

However, the locals said there was some altercation between the apple seller and CRPF personnel when he was stopped at a camp of the security forces, NDTV reported. The CRPF opened fire and the young man was killed on the spot, it added. This is the second such civilian killing in October near a picket of security forces in South Kashmir.

