Chattisgarh: Two Durga Puja Committees Clash, Pelt Stones Over Idol Immersion in Bilaspur | Watch

Two groups clashed during a Goddess Durga idol immersion in the Sadar Bazar area of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on Friday. Police said the scuffle occurred between the two Durga puja committees over which party would go for immersion first.

A video of the incident shows one of the groups destroying light fixtures, speakers and other equipment on a procession truck with sticks and stones while the other shattered the windscreen glass of the truck behind.

ASP Rajendra Jaiswal told ANI news agency, “Scuffle broke out between members of two Durga puja committees over which party would go for immersion first."

He said the suspects are in police custody and interrogation is underway. “Action will be taken against the accused," he added.

Meanwhile, in Odisha’s Cuttack a clash between organisers of two Durga Puja committees during immersion was reported on Thursday during which the two sides threw stones at each other which left some people injured.

Additional DCP Cuttack, Anil Kumar Mishra said both organisers had been involved in conflict in the past and additional deployment of police was made near the idols to avoid any untoward situation.

A 33-year-old man was allegedly killed in West Bengal’s Nadia district over playing music at a Durga Puja pandal. The incident happened on Bijoya Dashami on Wednesday at the community puja pandal in Arbetai village in Nakashipara police station area. Sukumar Santra, who was playing music on the pandal’s loudspeakers through his mobile phone, found his phone missing. Two group later clashed following an argument over why the music was stopped. Santra, who was injured in the fight was declared brought dead at the Bethuadahari Rural Hospital.

