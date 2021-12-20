Clash of Communities, Boycott in Haryana’s Jind Over Marriage in Same Gotra

Jind, one of the largest cities in Haryana, is in the news again, this time due to a dispute over a marriage. The jats of Kamach Khera village in the Jind district allegedly declared to boycott a family which belongs to the Khokhar Jat clan. Upset over this declaration of boycott, the aggrieved family has sought police protection.

The 19-year-old girl belongs to the Nandal gotra and hails from Rohtak’s Lakhan Majra. The man she has married is a Chahal Jat from Kamach Khera. The Chahals have said that they cannot accept this marriage as the grandmother of the bride belongs to a nearby village called Devrar and they are also Chahal.

Chahal Jats say that since the grandmother of the bride is from Chahal side, she is a granddaughter of the village and on this basis this marriage cannot be allowed as they belong to the same gotra.

Marriage in the same gotra is traditionally not allowed as, according to locals, it “pollutes the gene pool".

The bride’s family is terrified as Chahal Jats are allegedly threatening Khokhar Jats and they are fearing for the lives and dignity of their women. Chahals are the dominant community in this area and this could be another reason for Khokhars to feel threatened.

Khokhars are feeling the heat of the boycott. Nobody in the village now has any contact with the bride’s family. No one in the village is coming forward to help them in the light of the boycott of the dominant Chahal Jat. They say that they now fear for their lives and that is why they have sought protection from the district administration. People from Khokhar Jat families said that their children are not allowed to attend school.

The SHO of Julana said that they are in contact with both sides and are keeping close watch on the situation.

